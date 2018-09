'Birds Of Prey' Targets Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sofia Boutella, And More For DC's All-Girl Teamup Film

The next big film to take flight in the DCEU is the all-girl gang teamup,, which should get started next January. So far the only confirmed casting is Margot Robbie, returning asbreakout Harley Quinn, but now an impressive group of actresses are being considered to join her in the roles of Black Canary, Renee Montoya, Cassandra Cain, and Huntress.In the mix to play Dinah Lance aka Black Canary areandstar Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Also up for it ares star and R&B artist Janelle Monae, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell of. I like the idea of reimagining the character as a black woman, and this is a pretty good trio of contenders deserving of the part.Up for Helena Bertinelli aka Huntress are a few blockbuster stalwarts;'s Mary Elizabeth Winstead,'s Sofia Boutella,'s Cristin Milioti, and Margaret Qualley of. I feel like Boutella always has a leg up when it comes to action-heavy character roles, but Warner Bros. may want to go with a less established actress and build a new star.Justina Machado of Netflix's highly-praisedremake is up for the role of Gotham City police detective Renee Montoya. Roberta Colindrez, of Amazon's short-lived, is also considered in the mix.Finally, the role of Cassandra Cain is being reimagined as a 12-year-old girl, and an Asian actress is what the studio has in mind for it.The team will come together to face Batman villain Black Mask, and that's another role yet to be filled. Don't expect to see the Dark Knight himself make an appearance, however. For one thing, we still don't know what's up with Ben Affleck, but it's probably a good idea to keep's focus on the ladies. [ Deadline