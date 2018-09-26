'Birds Of Prey' Casts Mary Elizabeth Winstead As Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell As Black Canary

It's official. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is no longer the only member of the Birds of Prey. After a short list of contenders emerged just days ago, now Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell have joined the cast.
Deadline reports Winstead has won the role of Huntress aka Helena Bertinelli, daughter of a Gotham crime boss who becomes the violent hero after her family is killed in a mob hit. Winstead is no stranger to studio projects or comic book movies, having starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Smollett-Bell will take on the role of Dinah Lance aka Black Canary, usually seen as the leader of the team and a skilled combatant with the power of a "canary cry", a sonic scream that incapacitates foes. Smollett-Bell starred in The Great Debaters with Denzel Washington, and can be seen now in the hit series, Underground.
Winstead beat out a group of actresses that included Margaret Qualley, Cristin Milioti, and Sofia Boutella, while Smollett-Bell won out over Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
The roles of Cassandra Cain and detective Renee Montoya are still up in the air. Justina Machado and Roberta Colindrez are said to be up for the Montoya role. Meanwhile, Variety's Justin Kroll suggests Ewan McGregor or Sharlto Copley could play villain Black Mask. Stay tuned!
Birds of Prey opens February 7th 2020, directed by Cathy Yan.
