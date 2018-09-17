'Bigger' Trailer: Julianne Hough And Tyler Hoechlin Launch A Fitness Empire

Tyler Hoechlin is already more powerful than a locomotive in his role as Superman on CW's, but inhe plays a regular guy who becomes the model for fitness and physical strength. Bigger stars Hoechlin as Joe Wieder, with Julianne Hough as his pinup model wife Betty, who along with his brother Ben (Aneurin Barnard) launched a fitness empire that would inspire generations.Directed by George Gallo,chronicles the true story of brothers Joe and Ben Wieder, who overcame extreme poverty and anti-semitism to build Wieder Enterprises. They would also create the International Bodybuilding Federation and the Mr. Olympia, Ms. Olympia, and Masters Olympia bodybuilding contests, in the process introducing the world to a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, played by Australian actor Calum Von Moger who definitely looks the part.It's the perfect film and role for Hough who is known as something of a fitness nut. This is a story that I'm surprised hasn't been told in a major way before, given the impact the Wieders had in creating the wellness industry we have today.Also starring Kevin Durand, DJ Qualls, Colton Haynes, Victoria Justice, Steve Guttenberg, Robert Forster, Max Martini, and Tom Arnold,opens October 12th in limited release.