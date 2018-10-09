9/10/2018
Ben Wheatley's 'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead' Headed To TV, Spinoff Series In The Works
While nobody was paying attention, Ben Wheatley quietly completed his latest film, Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, and agreed to have its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival. Good news for fans of the director behind films Free Fire, High Rise, Sightseers, and more, and if they live across the pond it gets even better because they won't have to trudge to a theater to see it.
Wheatley has agreed to release the film on BBC Two later this year after the holidays. That's right, it's going to debut on the small screen. Following that, characters from the movie will live on as part of a TV series project to air at an undetermined date in the future. Interesting for it to have this kind of devoted plan in place, especially since nobody has actually seen the movie yet.
Happy New Year, Colin Burstead stars Neil Maskell as the title character who invites his extended family to a lavish country estate for the new year. When his estranged brother David arrives unexpectedly, it threatens Neil's position within the family. Richard Glover, Peter Ferdinando, Mark Monero, Sam Riley, Asim Chaudhry, Joe Cole, Charles Dance, Alexandra Maria Lara, Doon Mackichan, Sinead Matthews, Bill Paterson, and Hayley Squires co-star. [BBC]