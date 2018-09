Antonio Campos Sets Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, And Mia Wasikowska For His Next Film

Antonio Campos really made a splash with his first two films,and, marking him immediately as a director with a special voice. But he was saving the best, so far, for his third film, the powerful real-life drama, which featured Rebecca Hall as chronically-depressed news reporter Christine Chubbuck. It earned Campos the greatest accolades of his career, and has apparently opened the door for him to do something even bigger with his next film.Campos is at TIFF shopping around his upcoming film,, and check out this cast: Chris Evans, Mia Wasikowska, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Tracy Letts. Damn, son. The story, which Campos co-wrote and adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's novel, takes place inA lot of reunions here, too. Evans and Holland are Marvel alums, obviously, while the latter starred with Pattinson in. Pattinson and Wasikowska recently led the Western-comedy,, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year.The plan is for production to kick off next February, and hopefully by then that plot description will get a little clearer. [ Deadline