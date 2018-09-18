9/18/2018
Angelina Jolie Returns In Revenge Thriller 'The Kept'
The last live-action film Angelina Jolie starred in was 2015's unfortunate and deeply personal Beyond the Sea, in which she and then-husband Brad Pitt hashed out their marital woes for everyone to see. While she's wrapping up on Disney's Maleficent 2, Jolie has lined up her first legit action role since 2010's Salt.
Jolie will produce and star in The Kept, a revenge-thriller based on author James Scott's 2014 novel. Penned by award-winning Lady Macbeth writer Alice Birch, the story is "set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that descends upon an isolated farm in upstate New York. Midwife Elspeth Howell returns home to the carnage: her husband and four of her children, murdered. Before she can discover her remaining son Caleb, alive and hiding the kitchen pantry, another shot rings out over the snow-covered valley. Caleb, who is 12 years old, must tend to his mother until she recovers enough for them to take to the frozen wilderness in search of the men responsible."
The last couple of years have found Jolie spending more time behind the camera than in front of it. Along with the aforementioned Beyond the Sea, she's directed Unbroken, In the Land of Blood and Honey, and 2017's First They Killed My Father. No director has been found for The Kept just yet, but as of now it doesn't appear Jolie has any plans of taking on that job, too.
Later down the line for Jolie is Come Away, the Peter Pan/Wonderland prequel film with David Oyelowo. [Variety]