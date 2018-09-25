Adam McKay Reveals Title Of His Dick Cheney Biopic Starring Christian Bale



We've rounded the corner into the fall awards season, and already buzz is building over the films that are expected to be major players, with trailers dropping for some of them. One film that we haven't seen anything from yet, but is expected to be huge, is Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic starring Christian Bale as the heartless VP to George W. Bush. Well, the director took to Twitter and finally revealed the film's title. We've rounded the corner into the fall awards season, and already buzz is building over the films that are expected to be major players, with trailers dropping for some of them. One film that we haven't seen anything from yet, but is expected to be huge, is Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic starring Christian Bale as the heartless VP to George W. Bush. Well, the director took to Twitter and finally revealed the film's title.





McKay confirmed to a fan the film's title is Vice, and not Backseat as had been previously speculated. The film will be a reunion with Bale, who he worked with on The Big Short, and also Steve Carell who will play Donald Rumsfeld. The rest of the cast includes Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Cailee Spaeny as the younger Lynne, Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller, Alison Pill as Mary Cheney, Lily Rabe as Liz Cheney, Tyler Perry as Colin Powell, plus roles for LisaGay Hamilton, Stefania Owen, Bill Camp, Justin Kirk, and Eddie Marsan.





Apparently the film only needs "a few more little fixes" before it's completed, which is definitely good news as Vice is expected to open on December 14th. Presumably this means a trailer is right around the corner.



