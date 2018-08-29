8/29/2018
Wile E. Coyote Will Take On Acme In A Big Screen 'Looney Tunes' Movie
Warner Bros. has taken a couple of cracks at bringing the Looney Tunes stable of cartoon characters to the big screen, and the results have been mixed. Everyone remember Space Jam, which was a big $230M hit more than two decades ago, but few have the same fond memories for 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action, another animated/hybrid movie with celebrities galore. Only it was a dud that bombed at the box office. While they already have Space Jam 2 with LeBron James in the works, another film is on the way and it'll feature everyone's favorite bumbling super-genius, Wile E. Coyote.
WB has hired Jon and Josh Silberman (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) to write Coyote vs. Acme, featuring Wile E. Coyote. The title suggests he won't be facing off against his usual nemesis, the Roadrunner, but instead the corporation that he keeps buying those disastrous yet comical gadgets from. If you need exploding rocket skates or a portable hole to jump through, ACME is for you, but chances are you'll end up flattened by a train or falling off a ledge to certain doom. The thought of the little puff of dust when Wile E. hits the ground still makes me laugh. He was less funny when he started to talk and I'm hoping they keep him good and silent.
The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay is on board to produce, but a director has yet to be named. Sadly, nothing on a big screen Animaniacs movie but I'll continue to hold out hope. [Deadline]