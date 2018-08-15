'Widows' Trailer: Viola Davis Leads One Of The Best Ensembles Of The Year

If it feels like a long time since you saw a new movie from Steve McQueen, it's because five years have passed since his acclaimed. The wait appears to have been worth it based on what we know of his crime drama,, which boasts one of the best casts of the year and a script byauthor Gillian Flynn.Led by Oscar winner Viola Davis,centers on a group of widowed women who decide to complete the same dangerous heist that got their husbands killed. Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, and Elizabeth Debicki play the other wives, who are taking this a lot more seriously than the lady criminals in Ocean's 8. Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Brian Tyree Henry, Garret Dillahunt, Jon Bernthal, Carrie Coon, Robert Duvall, Jacki Weaver, Daniel Kaluuya, Andre Holland, and Lukas Haas co-star. Yep, definitely one of the best if not the best ensemble we're likely to see this awards season.hits theaters on November 16th.