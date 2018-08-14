'What Men Want' Trailer: Taraji P. Henson Can Hear Every Man's Gross Thoughts

Mel Gibson's hit 2000 comedy, which wasn't that good then but looks REALLY bad now, has somehow proven to be very influential. A Chinese remake was released in 2011 and if you really want to see how different our two cultures are check that out. And now twenty year after the original film, Hollywood is keen on giving us the other side of the coin with, and Taraji P. Henson is the unfortunate conduit for making that happen.The first trailer has arrived and it's exactly what you think it is. Men suck, we think horrible things and it's a good thing women don't really know what's racing through our minds. Unfortunately for Henson, she plays a professional woman who gains the power to know exactly what men are thinking, and it causes her untold problems personally and professionally.The film is directed by Adam Shankman, best known forand, but he's also done his share of disposable comedies and this looks like another.Also starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Max Greenfield, Aldis Hodge, Tracy Morgan, Tamala Jones, Erykah Badu, Richard Rountree, Shaquille O'Neal, and Brian Bosworth,opens January 11th 2019.