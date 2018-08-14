8/14/2018
Wes Anderson Reportedly Planning Post-WWII Film Set In France
Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs arrived early this year and it was in keeping with the director's offbeat tradition. The director isn't wasting time moving on to his followup, and it looks like the tenth feature of his career will be something vastly different, at least in terms of setting.
The New Republic says Anderson has chosen Angoulême, France as the site to shoot his next film, with an eye towards a February 2019 start. The story's setting is said to be just after WWII, a time period that should be interesting to see under Anderson's quirky gaze.
Anderson has lived in France for a number of years now, and worked with multiple French actors, so this isn't much of a shock. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see him reunite with actors Mathieu Amalric and Lea Seydoux in some way. There's always the chance he completes this in time for the awards season next year, but we probably won't see it until 2020.