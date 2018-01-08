8/01/2018
'True Detective' Creator Nic Pizzolato And Mahershala Ali Tease Third Season's Ozarks Backdrop
We haven't heard much abou HBO's third season of True Detective, and maybe that's for the best. After the highs of the critically-acclaimed first season, the second went awry with most viewers and there was legit question whether it would even come back again. But we know creator Nic Pizzolatto has a story cooked up and that it will star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, and the duo are finally letting slip a few details.
The upcoming season is being shot right now in Arkansas, and the Ozarks Mountains are going to play an integral role. As for the story, it will tell “the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”
Pizzolatto says in regards to the Ozarks role in setting the tone for the season, “The mystery of the deep woods. The fog over the mountains. The rivers. The water. The sense of scale when you get out to some of this nature. Also, what the buildings say about the lives behind them. So I feel like people will see it as an extension of character, something that embodies characters’ emotional journeys while influencing those journeys.”
Ali added, “It would have been a disservice to the story not to shoot in the Ozarks, in Fayetteville, in Arkansas, because it’s such a character in the story.”
The behind-the-scenes buzz is this season will be more in line with the Woody Harrelson/Matthew McConaughey season which everybody loved. I'm one of the few who didn't hate season two, and personally I'd rather see Pizzolatto try not to emulate anything he's done before. The Ozarks setting is intriguing, though, and I can't wait to see what he does with it. [ArkansasOnline]