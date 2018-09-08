Trailer For Horror Comedy 'Slaughterhouse Rulez' Reunites Simon Pegg And Nick Frost

While the upcoming horror-comedyisn't necessarily about Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's characters, the new trailer doesn't want you to know that. It's focused heavily on the fan-favorite duo from the Cornetto Trilogy of films:, and. They haven't actually teamed up on a feature in years, so seeing them together again is obviously going to be a huge draw.The film is directed by Crispian Mills, who worked with Pegg on, and co-stars Asa Butterfield, Michael Sheen, Jamie Blackley, Finn Cole, and Hermione Corfield. When a sinkhole appears at a prestigious British boarding school the students and teachers must fight to survive the monsters that emerge from it.Slaughterhouse Rulez hits the UK on October 31st, which seems like an appropriate date. Hopefully we can get it around the same time.