8/08/2018
The Next 'Power Rangers' Film May Be A Sequel, Not A Reboot
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is one of the most popular and profitable brands in the world and has been for decades, which is why it's surprising last year's Power Rangers film performed so poorly. At Lionsgate there would've been real doubt about a sequel but when Habro spent $522M to purchase the entire franchise, film, TV, toy rights, and all, immediately there was talk of another film. The property is too valuable to sit dormant for long, and now we may have an idea of what Hasbro's plans for the film might be, and it doesn't look to be a reboot as some might have expected.
Speaking with industry analysts, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said the company's Power Rangers plans will find them working with "a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release." That sounds like a sequel and not a reboot of any kind, but it remains unclear if the prior cast will return. If you recall, the original plan was to do a huge 6-movie storyarc, but with the first film only grossing $142M worldwide on a $100M budget that idea was shot to Hell pretty quick.
As for who the studio Hasbro will work with on a sequel, the likelihood is it will be Paramount given their current working relationship. Maybe the next movie can be Power Rangers vs. GI Joe? I'd pay for that.