'The Last Sharknado: It's About Time' Trailer Has Sharks Vs. Dinosaurs

Somehow, SyFy's ridiculous, atrociousfranchise has survived five years, becoming an annual rite of passage in a sense. With each film the already-absurd premise grows crazier and the list of "celebrity" stars grows crappier, but the time has finally come to say goodbye. The sixth movie's title says it all,will be the fishy finale, and they are pulling out all of the stops.As if things couldn't get more absurd, this movie is literally "about time", as it involves time travel into the past and future. Not only do we see flying sharknados in the prehistoric era, but we see dragon sharks in the age of Merlin (with Judah Friedlander as some kind of sharknado-knight or something) and robotic sharks in the far-flung future. Know what else is in the future? An army of Tara Reid clones, with Vivica A. Fox's character droning deadpan, "It's Planet of the Aprils". Whomp whomp.Yeah, this thing looks as terrible a the rest, but you know what? Its premise isn't that far off from shit we see from major Hollywood studios. Minus the sharknados, of course. What's Ian Ziering going to do when this is all over?Probably star in the nextmovie, because nobody believes this is truly the end, right?SYNOPSIS:hits SyFy tonight, August 19th at 8pm EST.