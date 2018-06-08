8/06/2018
'Supergirl' Film In The Works With '22 Jump Street' Writer
Supergirl is one of the most popular characters roaming around CW's Arrowverse, so it only makes sense Warner Bros. would want to bring her to the big screen. Just don't expect the film to star Melissa Benoist. But a Supergirl film is indeed in the works, and a writer for it has already been named.
Deadline reports that Oren Uziel, best known for writing 22 Jump Street and The Cloverfield Paradox, has been hired to pen a Supergirl script. There aren't a ton of details beyond that, but we know it will be separate from anything Greg Berlanti is doing with the character on the TV series. A female director will be sought if the project goes forward, and presumably it will fit somewhere in the DCEU.
In 1984 Helen Slater starred as Supergirl in a live-action film that also featured Mia Farrow, Faye Dunaway, and Peter O'Toole. It still wasn't very good although it's become something of a cult favorite over the years.
Supergirl is Kara Zor-el, Superman's cousin and another survivor of the planet Krypton's destruction. There have been multiple iterations of the character in the comics, and which one they'll run with for the movie is unclear. Frankly, I'd much rather see a Power Girl movie, if there must be a movie about another Kryptonian heroine. Maybe this is a way to also bring Henry Cavill's Superman back into the picture? Time will tell.