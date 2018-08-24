'Summer '03' Trailer: Joey King Comes Out Of Her Shell Amid Family Chaos

Joey King won our hearts with her breakout role in, but lately she's been more of a scream queen than a charmer. Her roles in horrors, andwere broken up, though, by one of the summer's most talked-about hits, Netflix's teen rom-com. And now she's staying in the coming-of-age genre with, which sees her sharing the screen with Oscar nominee June Squibb.The indie marks the directorial debut of Becca Gleason, who also wrote the script centering on 16-year-old Jamie whose family is thrown into disarray when her grandmother reveals a bunch of deathbed secrets. With her family thrown into crisis, Jamie tries to enjoy her summer and begins to come out of her shell, beginning a potential friendship with literal alter boy Luke, played by Jack Kilmer. The film also stars Andrea Savage, Paul Scheer, and Erin Darke.hits theaters on September 28th.