8/24/2018
'Summer '03' Trailer: Joey King Comes Out Of Her Shell Amid Family Chaos
Joey King won our hearts with her breakout role in Ramona & Beezus, but lately she's been more of a scream queen than a charmer. Her roles in horrors The Conjuring, Wish Upon, and Slender Man were broken up, though, by one of the summer's most talked-about hits, Netflix's teen rom-com The Kissing Booth. And now she's staying in the coming-of-age genre with Summer '03, which sees her sharing the screen with Oscar nominee June Squibb.
The indie marks the directorial debut of Becca Gleason, who also wrote the script centering on 16-year-old Jamie whose family is thrown into disarray when her grandmother reveals a bunch of deathbed secrets. With her family thrown into crisis, Jamie tries to enjoy her summer and begins to come out of her shell, beginning a potential friendship with literal alter boy Luke, played by Jack Kilmer. The film also stars Andrea Savage, Paul Scheer, and Erin Darke.
Summer '03 hits theaters on September 28th.