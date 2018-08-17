'Star Wars Resistance' Trailer: Poe Dameron Recruits A Spy In The New Anime-Style Series

Get ready to lock S-foils in attack position! While there's some turbulence with Disney's live-actionmovies right now, their animated shows remain true, and the next one is coming up on us fast. Disney has confirmed an October 7th launch date for the anime-inspired, and along with it we have the first teaser trailer.A prelude to the currenttrilogy, Resistance follows Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean), a pilot recruited by the Resistance to track the growing threat of the First Order. We get to see a couple of familiar faces, like the lovable BB-8 and ace fighter pilot Poe Dameron, voiced by Oscar Isaac himself. Otherwise it's mostly new characters that I'm sure will become embedded deep inlore just like the cast ofdid.Here's the synopsis:Star Wars Resistance will premiere on the Disney Channel at 10pm on October 7th, before moving to Disney XD later.