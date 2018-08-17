8/17/2018
'Star Wars Resistance' Trailer: Poe Dameron Recruits A Spy In The New Anime-Style Series
Get ready to lock S-foils in attack position! While there's some turbulence with Disney's live-action Star Wars movies right now, their animated shows remain true, and the next one is coming up on us fast. Disney has confirmed an October 7th launch date for the anime-inspired Star Wars Resistance, and along with it we have the first teaser trailer.
A prelude to the current Star Wars trilogy, Resistance follows Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean), a pilot recruited by the Resistance to track the growing threat of the First Order. We get to see a couple of familiar faces, like the lovable BB-8 and ace fighter pilot Poe Dameron, voiced by Oscar Isaac himself. Otherwise it's mostly new characters that I'm sure will become embedded deep in Star Wars lore just like the cast of Star Wars Rebels did.
Here's the synopsis: Poe and BB-8 assign newly-appointed spy Kaz to the Colossus, a massive aircraft re-fueling platform on an outer rim water planet, home to colorful new aliens, droids and creatures. While undercover, Kaz works as a mechanic and lives with Poe’s old friend Yeager, a veteran pilot who operates a starship repair shop run by his crew: Tam, Neeku and their old battered astromech droid, Bucket. Kaz soon finds himself in over his head with his new friend BB-8 as he’ll have to compete in dangerous sky races, keep his mission a secret from his newfound family, and avoid the danger of the First Order.
Star Wars Resistance will premiere on the Disney Channel at 10pm on October 7th, before moving to Disney XD later.