'Star Wars'' Kelly Marie Tran Responds To Online Harassment, Says She's "Just Getting Started"

actress Kelly Marie Tran, the target of online bullying who deleted her social media presence a few months ago , is finally speaking out against her attackers. And I'm glad to see she isn't using Twitter or Instagram to do it; she's taken it straight to the New York Times opinion pages.As the first woman of color to ever lead amovie, Tran was the target of racist attacks on her Instagram page. Her role as Rebellion member Rose Tico caused some angry fans to disparage her ethnicity and looks, continuing even as her co-stars rallied to her defense. In fact, any show of support for her seemed to egg them on further. But now after vanishing from social media in June, Tran has broken her silence, and talks about how the experience has forced her to gain a new perspective on her identity.Here's just a small piece of the article, which you should definitely read in full here Tran will be seen next inin December 2019. I hope they make Rose a Jedi just to piss off the haters.