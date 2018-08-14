8/14/2018
'Runaways' Is Returning For Season 2, And It May Connect To The MCU
Granted, I've only seen bits and pieces of Runaways' first season, but what I saw didn't look very good. The actors lacked personality and the series was angst heavy, even for a teen superhero show. But apparently Hulu liked what they got and the audience has been there for it, which is why Runaways is coming back for season two, announced in this handy-dandy teaser...
Somehow Molly is bigger than all of them and yet she's the youngest. It just looks weird.
Last season ended with the team finally living up to their name and running away from their supervillain parents, and next season will find them trying to survive on their own in L.A., which won't be easy with a telepathic dinosaur in tow. TVLine has learned the action will pick up just 24 to 36 hours after the season finale, and that the gang will find their way to the youth hostel that will serve as their headquarters, just as in the comics.
Showrunner Josh Schwartz also teased a connection to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying there will be "a reference" “that will probably be our first real breadcrumb that connects us to the MCU, in some way.” Is this in response to the Thanos Snap from Avengers: Infinity War? Or something less significant?
Runaways returns to Hulu on December 21st.