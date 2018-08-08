8/08/2018
Rumor: Marvel To Ditch James Gunn's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Script
The future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise looks very different now than it did pre Comic-Con. Once a shining jewel of Marvel's Cinematic Universe and one of their great unexpected success stories, everything changed when James Gunn was fired from directing Vol. 3. Now faced with a disgruntled cast and the prospect of replacing a director who was integral to the tone and style audiences love, Marvel is possibly looking to start over on the third film from scratch.
According to Omega Underground (judge accordingly), Marvel is unlikely to use James Gunn's script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Uh oh. This comes just a couple of days after star Dave Bautista, Gunn's most vocal supporter, said he would quit if that very script was not used. If Bautista were to ask out of his contract it would likely be very expensive for him, but he may decide it's worth it to stand up for what he believes in.
If Marvel does decide to start anew it all but guarantees Vol. 3 won't make its 2020 release date. Honestly, they may need the extra time to cool off what has quickly become a heated situation.