Review: 'Skate Kitchen', Jaden Smith Experiences Personal Growth In Skateboarding Culture

tells the story of Camille (Rachelle Vinberg), a lonely girl living in the suburbs of New York City with her single mother. Camille loves skate boarding and often finds herself as the only girl at the neighborhood skatepark. When Camille has an unfortunate accident, her mother makes her promise to give up skateboarding. Even though Camille reluctantly makes the promise, she is quick to go behind her mother’s back and continuing pursuing her passions. Camille’s whole world seems to revolve around skateboarding. If she is not at the skatepark, she is watching videos of skateboarding on Instagram or dreaming she was on her board grinding rails. Skateboarding is where Camille feels happiest, but there is still something holding her back from finding true bliss. One day Camille stumbles upon an Instagram post for a girl’s skate session in New York City and she quickly maps out the path, collects her last few dollars, and heads out.