Review: 'An L.A. Minute' Starring Gabriel Byrne And Kiersey Clemons

Rating: 2 out of 5

It is so incredibly apparent that the person behind, a movie that takes a satirical look at the world of the celebrity and Insta-fame, had a lot to say about the current state of the world, one run by money, ingenuity, and the need to be seen and heard.There were a lot of points that were made in this movie, some that were on the more profound side while others not so much (but what can one really expect when this isn't the first satirical look atfame); with that being said I do think that they are good points nonetheless. While the commentary may have been there, the situations with which they present their discerning conclusions did feel a bit half-assed; it's like they knew what they wanted to say just not how they would go about saying it.Besides that, a lot of the points that were made were made in monologue form which made the movie as a whole come off as being a bad, anecdotal, live play that has a displaced 90's home video vibe to it (I can't really explain why or how, but the nostalgia was real with this one... maybe it had something to do with the lighting *shrugs*).Looking at the characters I found the relationship between Ted, an old, out of touch, rich guy; and Velocity, a young, over-the-top, artistic, squatter who tells it like it is to be too unrealistic. Completely disregarding the nonsensical way in which they meet and decide to continue their relationship, everything else that happens afterward I just could not get behind because in what world would these two people be frolicking around the city in? I think that both Byrne and Clemmons played their respective roles well, Clemmons especially, but the basis of their relationship was entirely too flimsy.Had the filmmakers decided to create something new out of what's already been explored countless times before instead of making it feel like a woke and fever dreamed version of 'A Christmas Carol' this movie could've stood a chance.