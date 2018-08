Rebecca Ferguson Scores Key Roles In 'Men In Black' And 'Doctor Sleep'

Rebecca Ferguson has been on a meteoric trajectory ever since her breakout TV role on. Her film career took off with, in which she absolutely stole the whole damn thing; then continued with big time parts in, smash hit, and her return for. And if that isn't enough, she's just landed two key roles in a pair of potential blockbusters.Ferguson has joined Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in thespinoff/sequel. There isn't a lot known about it except it has F. Gary Gray as director and co-stars Emma Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Liam Neeson, and Rafe Spall. The story is said to be set in London, but this is Men in Black we're talking about here and it will likely span the globe. The film arrives in theaters on June 14th 2019.After she finishes shooting, Ferguson will move over to, the sequel to Stephen King's. She'll play antagonist Rose the Hat, with Ewan McGregor playing the grown-up Danny Torrance. Mike Flanagan () is behind the camera for that one, which opens January 24th 2020. [ Deadline