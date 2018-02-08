8/02/2018
Rebecca Ferguson Scores Key Roles In 'Men In Black' And 'Doctor Sleep'
Rebecca Ferguson has been on a meteoric trajectory ever since her breakout TV role on The White Queen. Her film career took off with Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation, in which she absolutely stole the whole damn thing; then continued with big time parts in The Girl On the Train, smash hit The Greatest Showman, and her return for Mission: Impossible-Fallout. And if that isn't enough, she's just landed two key roles in a pair of potential blockbusters.
Ferguson has joined Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the Men in Black spinoff/sequel. There isn't a lot known about it except it has F. Gary Gray as director and co-stars Emma Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Liam Neeson, and Rafe Spall. The story is said to be set in London, but this is Men in Black we're talking about here and it will likely span the globe. The film arrives in theaters on June 14th 2019.
After she finishes shooting MIB, Ferguson will move over to Doctor Sleep, the sequel to Stephen King's The Shining. She'll play antagonist Rose the Hat, with Ewan McGregor playing the grown-up Danny Torrance. Mike Flanagan (Oculus) is behind the camera for that one, which opens January 24th 2020. [Deadline]