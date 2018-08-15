8/15/2018
Quentin Tarantino Casts Mike Moh As Bruce Lee In 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'
That Bruce Lee should be a character in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood shouldn't be a surprise. The director has long been a fan of the legendary martial artist, as anybody who has seen Kill Bill would know. The only question was who he would cast in the role, which is admittedly a pretty heavy lift for anybody. Well, now we know, and it's a refugee from Marvel's failed Inhumans series.
The Wrap has confirmed that Mike Moh will play Bruce Lee in Tarantino's star-studded film, which we know is set during the time of the Manson Family murders. Moh played Triton on Marvel's critically-panned Inhumans, and he has to consider this a super-duper upgrade from that. He also played Ryu in the Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist web series. Moh recently tweeted a heartfelt tribute to Lee on the 45th anniversary of his death, so it's clear he has a tremendous fondness for him.
He joins a cast that includes *deep breath* Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Al Pacino, Nicholas Hammond, Zoe Bell, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, and more. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood opens July 26th 2019.