Punch Drunk DVD's: 'Life of the Party', 'Breaking In', 'Aardvark', And More!

‎Melissa McCarthy stars in this outrageous new comedy as newly single mother Deanna, who is fueled by the breakup to kickstart her life and go back to college. Unfortunately, she happens to wind up at the same school as her less-than-thrilled daughter. Deanna goes all out in experiencing all that college life has to offer, and in the process, bonds with the daughter she's growna away from.





We Said: "Life of the Party has its heart in the right place, and briefly preaches the value of female independence. But it's much stronger when showing how a sisterly bond empowers Deanna to be her best." Rating: 2.5 out of 5





















Gabrielle Union stars as Shaun, a single mother who decides to take her two kids to thei late father's high tech cabin for a weekened vacaction. The family soon gets an unwelcome surprise when four men break into the house to find hidden money. Although she managed to escape, Shaun's children are still inside and held captive, and it's up to her to turn the tables on the criminals and save the day.





We Said: "Breaking In is chock full of inconsistencies and is very formulaic, but is a decent action movie. Don't bother spending big bucks on it in the theaters, but keep it in mind for a future red box rental or Netflix viewing – I wouldn't want you missing all of the smoldering looks Gabrielle Union drops throughout." Rating: 2 out of 5

























A therapist (Jenny Slate) tries to help a troubled patient (Zachary Quinto) whose hallucinations start to become increasingly violent. Complications soon arise when she develops a budding romance with the man's estranged brother ( Jon Hamm).





We Said: "While there could be some solid comic/dramatic tension to be mined from [this] scenario, Aardvark is too poorly written and stagnant to do so." Rating: 0 out of 5








