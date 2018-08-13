8/13/2018
Pop! Obsession: Funko Reveals First Wave Of 'Aquaman' POP Vinyl Figures
Aquaman doesn't hit theaters until this Christmas, but you know as well as I that the Funko POP figures will be on shelves long before that. Funko has unveiled the first wave of figures for the film which stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and more.
Of course, multiple versions of Momoa's Aquaman are available, including one in the classic orange and green that actually makes his costume look cool. To be fair, it looks sweet in the movie, too. There's another version in which he's all armored up as an Atlantean gladiator, looking like a refugee from 300. A Walmart exclusive with a patina finish is also available. Aquaman's future wife Mera has a standard figure that very closely resembles her Justice League figure, but a Gamestop exclusive has her dressed in an elaborate ball gown. As for the villains, Orm/Ocean Master looks cool with his silver helmet and trident, while Black Manta gets three separate versions including Target and Walmart exclusives.
The Aquaman figures are available for pre-order now, and we hope you'll consider buying them from our friends at Entertainment Earth. They have the best Funko deals around and every purchase made through our links helps us out in a big way, at no additional cost to you!
Aquaman Arthur Curry as Gladiator Pop! Vinyl Figure #244
Aquaman Pop! Vinyl Figure #245
Aquaman Mera Pop! Vinyl Figure #246
Aquaman Orm Pop! Vinyl Figure #247
Aquaman Black Manta Pop! Vinyl Figure #248