Podcast: The Success Of CRAZY RICH ASIANS, The Failure Of MILE 22

On this week's Cinema Royale it's a tale of two very different potential blockbusters. Hollywood has been buzzing about CRAZY RICH ASIANS and what it could mean to have the first all-Asian romantic comedy in years be a huge success, but does it actually live up to all of the hype? And what does its box office success this weekend mean? Plus, Mark Wahlberg, Ronda Rousey, and The Raid's Iko Uwais team up for the explosive action flick MILE 22. Is it possible to screw up a cast like that? Can't be, right? Well...I'll be talking with special gues Roxana Hadadi of Punch Drunk Critics and Pajiba who definitely has some thoughts on it.