Podcast: Cinema Royale Returns With CHRISTOPHER ROBIN, THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, And More!



And we are back!! After taking a break to head to San Diego Comic-Con and deal with some other nagging concerns, Cinema Royale returns and of course there's another Disney film waiting to be reviewed. But first I'll fill you in on where I've been and why the show has been away for so long.

My Comic-Con roomie Wilson Morales of Blackfilm.com will then join me to talk Disney's live-action Winnie the Pooh film, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN! China may not care about the Hundred Acre Wood but should you? Plus, a review of THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, THE DARKEST MINDS, PUZZLE, and news on DIE HARD: YEAR ONE, THE BATMAN, and of course we will talk about the whole James Gunn firing and his possible replacement.