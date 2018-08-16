Paul Walker's Brothers Want To Bring His 'Fast And The Furious' Character Back









Speaking with the Associated Press about the I Am Paul Walker documentary, the brothers say they'd like to find a way to have Brian O'Conner return to the franchise, played by them of course...





“I just hope we get to — I don’t know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again,” says Caleb Walker “That’s my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies.”





Cody chimes in, “I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful. It would have to be tasteful. He was the real deal, the real car guy. And in his absence, I — you know — I think it’s lost its way in a big way.”





Yeah, no. This sounds like a horrible idea. Brian got to ride off into the sunset and that should be the end of it. To do anything else would be both tasteless and pointless. It wouldn't add anything of value tothe franchise because it wouldn't be Paul, it would be his brothers and the last time they tried to fill-in for him it didn't work out so well. None of it looked quite right and Caleb admits it, saying about his brother's final scene, “It’s kind of creepy sometimes when you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s me.’ It doesn’t feel right.”





No, it doesn't. Let it go.









After Paul Walker was tragically killed in 2013, hischaracter Brian O'Conner was played by his brothers, Cody and Caleb, through some digital wizardry. It wasn't perfect, but it allowed his character to get a proper and happy sendoff with Jordana Brewster's Mia Toretto. While Brewster is expected to return for, we've likely seen the last of Brian, but not if Walker's family has anything to say about it.