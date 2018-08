Paul Feig To Direct 'The Sweetest Fig' From 'Jumanji' Author Chris Van Allsburg

Fig, Feig, one letter makes all the difference.director Paul Feig is lining up his next gig, and it's an adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg's illustrated book, The Sweetest Fig. Feig is being adventurous lately, departing from the R-rated comedies we're used to seeing from him. This would be his return to family-friendly comedies since he directedin 2006.is just the latest Van Allsburg book to get the big screen treatment after, and. The story follows Monsieur Bibot, an arrogant dentist in Paris who is given two magical figs as payment by an old woman he has harshly treated. She tells him the figs can make his dreams come true, a claim he doesn't believe until he actually eats one. He awakens to discover that all of the crazy things he dreamed the night before have come true, so Bibot trains his mind to control his dreams and become a wealthy man. It doesn't go as planned, of course.Feig will direct, and given that Allsburg's books tend to be short there should be plenty of room to expand on the story. Am I crazy to think Feig may want to ask hisstar Chris O'Dowd to play Monsieur Bibot? I can see that working.Next up for Feig is another departure, his-esque thrillerstarring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. [ Deadline