Patrick Stewart To Return As Captain Picard In New 'Star Trek' Series

pic.twitter.com/8Ynuj3RBNm It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Read my full statement in the photo. #StarTrek @cbsallaccess Photo: @shervinfoto August 4, 2018

Those who know me know I don't watch a lot of TV, and there are very few shows I truly cherish.is one of them. It's theI grew up on (I kinda dig, too), and Patrick Stewart will forever be Captain Jean-Luc Picard. So today's news has made me smile wider than I have in weeks, because Stewart is coming back toin a brand new series.CBS has made it official that Patrick Stewart will return as Jean-Luc Picard in a newseries on the CBS All Access digital platform. The show will be exec-produced by Alex Kurtzman, current showrunner on, but that's all we know right now. Here's Kurtzman's statement:And of course, Stewart had a few thoughts of his own, tweeting that he never thought something like this would happen, but that he's ready to take the Captain's chair again. Make it so!!After starring as Picard from 1987 to 1994, Stewart last played the role in 2002's, which was pretty terrible. Of the four Star Trek movies the Next Generation crew were in, it might be the lousiest.Finally I have a reason to subscribe to CBS All Access. For how long will depend whether this new series is an ongoing or a miniseries event.