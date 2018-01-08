8/01/2018
Nicole Kidman And Margot Robbie Join Charlize Theron In Fox News Drama 'Fair And Balanced'
Jay Roach's next political film, this one titled Fair and Balanced, is shaping up to be pretty impressive already. As you probably guessed by the title, it will focus on Fox News and its disgraced former chief Roger Ailes and anchors Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson, Bill O’Reilly, and Greta Van Susteren. This one's bound to attract a lot of attention, especially with stars the caliber of Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie joining Charlize Theron in the cast.
According to the report, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman is on board to play former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, one of the most visible women alleging sexual harassment charges against Ailes. Robbie's role is less clear, but she's said to be playing an associate producer at the top cable news network. Theron has been on board for a couple of months, set to play Megyn Kelly, once a superstar at the network before she became arguably the loudest voice against Ailes.
No word on a release date but Fair and Balanced has the whiff of an Oscars player for sure. I'm just curious who they'll get to play O'Reilly... [THR/Variety]