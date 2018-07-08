8/07/2018
Nick Fury And Maria HIll To Appear In 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
If you saw the ending to Avengers: Infinity War, then you know the dusty fate that befell Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill. It wasn't good, but y'know...things will be alright. How do we know? Because theyv'e apparently been cast in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Vulture confirms the news of Jackson and Smulders' casting in the Spidey sequel, which finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his school chums on a European adventure. They join a cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Michael Keaton, JB Smoove, Numan Acar and Tony Revolori. Jackson and Hill's casting had been rumored for days, boosted by various social media posts and set images.
I think this suggests a resetting of the MCU in a way. Nick Fury hasn't had much of a role since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which made his and Maria Hill's evaporation at the end of Infinity War seem like a throwaway. But next year he will play a big part in the '90s-set Captain Marvel, and now we know he'll be encountering Spider-Man for the first time. Sounds like he's getting back in the mix in a big way.
Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5th 2019.