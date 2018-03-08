8/03/2018
New '24' Spinoff Will Be A Courtroom Thriller Set Before An Execution
Are you ready for even more 24? Well, this version won't be anything like you're used to, as it takes the series from a war on terror all the way to the courtroom.
While we learned a few days ago that a 24 prequel featuring a young Jack Bauer is in the works, Fox TV President and CEO Dana Walden confirms that another spinoff is on the way, and it will be a legal thriller set the day before a convicted man's execution.
“The other is a whole new take on the franchise set in the legal arena,” Walden said.
Fox's Gary Newman adds more details, revealing the series was first considered years ago during the original 24 run, and that they will retain the ticking clock formula that has worked for so long...
“The idea of moving that franchise from terrorism and security into the legal world is actually something we talked about probably as far back as season three or four when there would be discussions of spin-offs,” Newman said. “You have to look for an arena where the stakes are high and time maters. That deals with an execution of a prisoner and there’s just 24 hours left when the execution is supposed to take place. It potentially carries a lot of the same values you would have in the old 24. There are real emotional stakes involved.”
“We obviously love the show. the mechanism of telling a show set in real time is unique to 24,” Newman said. “We think it still has a lot of power and a lot of legs. Really, ever since the show went off the air, we’ve talked about how do you re-imagine 24? The times are fraught now. These are emotional times. Security continues to be a big issue.”
I've love it if the man on Death Row was Jack Bauer, but tha's probably too much to ask. With a lot more 24 on the way it's inconceivable that Kiefer Sutherland is absent from both. [via Slashfilm]