'My Dinner With Hervé' Trailer: Peter Dinklage Becomes The 'Fantasy Island' Star For HBO's New Film

With news of a Fantasy Island movie headed to the big screen , now's the perfect time for HBO to drop the teaser for the long-developing. Since there are only so many famous people with the name Hervé, it's obvious this centers on Hervé Villechaize who, for better or worse, became a household name for his role as Tattoo on. Unbeknownst to many, Hervé had a lot of personal demons that haunted him away from the show, and this film will attempt to shed a little bit of light on who he was when the cameras were off.Peter Dinklage takes on the role of Hervé, with Jamie Dornan as a journalist he strikes up an unexpected friendship with. The footage doesn't reveal much other than a look at Dinklage's physical transformation to play "the most famous dwarf in the world", including some clear facial prosthetics, while teasing Hervé's fast lifestyle.The film is directed by Sacha Gervasi , best known for the documentaryand his feature debut,. Also starring Mireille Enos, Andy Garcia, Oona Chaplin, and David Strathairn,premieres on HBO on October 20th.