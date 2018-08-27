'Museo' Trailer: Gael Garcia Bernal Pulls Off The Biggest Art Heist In Mexico's History

Want to know my favorite part of? While the whole thing is tremendous I really love what happens immediately following the big airline heist, when Jimmy is trying to rangle everybody involved to just lay low and keep their mouths shut. Of course it doesn't really work out as he hoped. Most heist movies don't bother to deal with what happens after the crime has been successfully committed, but isn't that when the fun should begin? It certainly looks that way in the new trailer for, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal as one of the "masterminds" behind the most notorious theft of priceless cultural artifacts in Mexico's history.Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios () and co-starring Leonardo Ortizgris, the film tells the true story of the two lazy college dropouts who decide to make their mark by robbing Mexico’s National Anthropology Museum. The job proves crazy simple, but what they weren't prepared for was what happens next when the entire country turns on them and they have no idea what to do with the priceless items. In a way it reminds me of Jeremy Saulnier's, which wasn't about the act of getting revenge but what happens after the job is done. And like Macon Blair's character in that movie, these guys aren't seasoned criminals and they are woefully unprepared.Already having made a splash in Berlin where it won the Silver Bear Award for Best Screenplay,next heads to TIFF before hitting theaters on September 14th.