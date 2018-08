MoviePass Subscribers Now Only Have Two Movies A Day To Pick From

There are more stories about MoviePass than there are satisfied subscribers. After having their service shutdown temporarily due to a lack of funds , and drastically reducing the benefits of being a subscriber , MoviePass went through another round of trouble this weekend. The result? Those three movies a month you were already pissed about? Well, now it's down to two.MoviePass temporarily crashed again on Friday night, which is bad enough because it's happened three weekends in a row, but many subscribers were only left with two movie options: new but critically-reviled horrororwhich has been out for three weeks. Some users were given the option of selectinge, now in its second week. If the theater you chose doesn't offer advanced e-ticketing these were the options that were made available, and the showtimes were severely limited in some cases. In one case, Disney's, a movie pretty clearly made for kids, was only available late at night, then it was removed altogether when attention was brought to it.Speaking with the New York Post , MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe confirmed the continuting problems, and that the two movies a day is the new policy subscribers will have to chew on, and the movies might change each day...Lowe denied that MoviePass was deliberately offering shitty showtime options, and that in a few weeks there will be availability at all times of the day. But what possible reason could people have to believe him when each day brings a new limitation?