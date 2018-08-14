MoviePass Is Now Re-Enrolling Cancelled Subscribers In A New Plan WIthout Their Consent





Some who have canceled their MoviePass subscriptions have actually been quietly moved to a totally different plan. Say what? What's worse then that, though? This new plan doesn't allow you to cancel. That's right, you're stuck with it. Here's an example of the email, courtesy of Business Insider who got it from a MoviePass user...









Sinking even further, users who just want to check their cancellation status have to approve of this new plan, which starts tomorrow and that they then won't be able to cancel out from. Crazy, right? Others who have tried to leave MoviePass have received system errors, or just found their accounts to still be active days later.





This is shady, right? If only to be a fly on the wall of the MoviePass boardroom where decisions like this are getting made. Sure, it's possible this is all just one big mistake, but do you really think it is? Honestly?









I recommend no one use this shitty service. Hey @MoviePass stop stealing my money, no matter how many times I cancel my service my account is still active. Awesome to see I've just been billed for next month when I canceled a week ago.I recommend no one use this shitty service. August 11, 2018





SURPRISE: You didn’t cancel MoviePass, and now you’re automatically enrolled in the “new” plan. 🎉 Heads up to anyone who canceled MoviePass.SURPRISE: You didn’t cancel MoviePass, and now you’re automatically enrolled in the “new” plan. 🎉 @MoviePass is that even legal?? Y’all shady af now. pic.twitter.com/kPMETe8xdw August 13, 2018

I finally canceled my @Moviepass subscription yesterday and today I got this email. Then I tried to quit AGAIN, and it wouldn’t let me. What kind of Twilight Zone shit is this pic.twitter.com/1lv1OG2we3 August 13, 2018

Over the last couple of weeks I've heard from a lot of readers who say they have canceled their MoviePass subscriptions. It's hard to argue with that considering the shit show the service has become with regular outages, price changes, and a massive cut to the number of films you can see and select from. Well, those of you who did cancel might want to double check and make sure it went through, because MoviePass is pulling some sketchy shit right now.