Michelle Yeoh And Awkwafina Are Starring In A Sci-Fi Film From 'Swiss Army Man' Directors

Yeoh and Awkwafina will star in Everything Everywhere All At Once, a sci-fi action film that, if the bizarre Swiss Army Man is any indication, will be as far from Crazy Rich Asians as they could possibly get. Here's the info courtesy of Deadline:
Their very first major deal was to buy the next film by the directing team known as The Daniels — Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert — after seeing their offbeat directing debut Swiss Army Man. That project, an inter-dimension action film, now has a title, Everything Everywhere All At Once, with talks underway with Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh, both coming off the hit Crazy Rich Asians, for a spring start.
I wasn't a huge fan of Swiss Army Man, finding it to be pointlessly weird despite the game performance by Daniel Radcliffe as a magical corpse. Daniels, aka Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, have a unique visual eye and a twisted sense of humor that could be very interesting through the talents of Yeoh and Awkwafina. Can't wait to see how this develops, and hopefully we get more details soon.