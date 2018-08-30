Michelle Yeoh And Awkwafina Are Starring In A Sci-Fi Film From 'Swiss Army Man' Directors

Their very first major deal was to buy the next film by the directing team known as The Daniels — Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert — after seeing their offbeat directing debut Swiss Army Man. That project, an inter-dimension action film, now has a title, Everything Everywhere All At Once, with talks underway with Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh, both coming off the hit Crazy Rich Asians, for a spring start.





I wasn't a huge fan of Swiss Army Man, finding it to be pointlessly weird despite the game performance by Daniel Radcliffe as a magical corpse. Daniels, aka Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, have a unique visual eye and a twisted sense of humor that could be very interesting through the talents of Yeoh and Awkwafina. Can't wait to see how this develops, and hopefully we get more details soon.



