Matt Reeves Talks 'The Batman' Start Date, Ben Affleck's Involvement, And More

Warner Bros. anddirector Matt Reeves have been so unbelievably quiet about the film, we don't even know who the heck its star will be. Is it Ben Affleck? Or will they go with a younger actor and tell and origin story of the Dark Knight? We just don't know that much, which is why it's surprising that Reeves has revealed more information today, in a totally random interview, than we've learned in months.Speaking at the TCAs about his upcoming series,, Reeves shot down rumors The Batman would be based on the Batman: Year One comic. Basically, this ain't no origin tale...Reeves said.What it sounds like is the film won't necessarily ignore Batman's early days, but won't give us all that crap with Bruce Wayne's parents getting killed, his growing angry, yadda yadda yadda. We don't need to see that shit again.Reeves also said they are working to fast-track the film now, with an eye towards filming next "spring or early summer".Reeves said.And what about Ben Affleck? Is he coming back or what? That was the one thing Reeves decided to keep being mysterious about...With so many Batman appearances on the big screen, Reeves went back in order to find a way to bring something new and unique that fans haven't seen...Reeves said.I doubt this is Reeves beginning to turn on the spigot of information, and chances are we won't hear a thing for another few months. So let's be happy with what we got. If what Reeves said sticks, we should seein 2020. Fingers crossed. [via Slashfilm