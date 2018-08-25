8/25/2018
'Lost' Actor Dominic Monaghan Reteam With JJ Abrams On 'Star Wars: Episode IX'
I feel like this is old news but a sweep tells me I'm wrong, but looks like there's going to be a Lost reunion over on Star Wars: Episode 9. Dominic Monaghan will be re-teaming with Lost creator JJ Abrams on the film, having made the reveal during a chat with Deadline.
“The galaxy far, far away has had almost as much influence as the one I live in, so I am delighted to be involved,” Monaghan told the outlet.
While he's not exactly a huge name, this marks the second blockbuster he's been a part of. He played the hobbit Merry on all three of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies. He was recently seen in a small role in Duncan Jones' Mute.
As for his role, well, who can say? He might be a CGI character or something, or under a Stormtrooper helmet. We just don't know. Whatever it is, between Lost and LOTR the guy has more than enough experience with rabid fandom to handle whatever the Star Wars faithful throw at him.