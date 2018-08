'Lost' Actor Dominic Monaghan Reteam With JJ Abrams On 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

I feel like this is old news but a sweep tells me I'm wrong, but looks like there's going to be a Lost reunion over on. Dominic Monaghan will be re-teaming withcreator JJ Abrams on the film, having made the reveal during a chat with Deadline Monaghan told the outlet.While he's not exactly a huge name, this marks the second blockbuster he's been a part of. He played the hobbit Merry on all three of Peter Jackson'smovies. He was recently seen in a small role in Duncan Jones'As for his role, well, who can say? He might be a CGI character or something, or under a Stormtrooper helmet. We just don't know. Whatever it is, betweenand LOTR the guy has more than enough experience with rabid fandom to handle whatever thefaithful throw at him.