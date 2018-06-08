8/06/2018
Lebron James' 'Space Jam 2' Scores A New Director
A sequel to the 1996 animated/live action basketball comedy Space Jam has been in the works for years with Lebron James set to star with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes characters. But it hasn't really gone anywhere since the days when Justin Lin was considered to go behind the camera. You might think King James is too busy winning championships, building schools for at-risk youth, and fending off criticism from the douchebag-in-chief, but Space Jam 2 is still happening and may have finally found its director.
According to The Wrap, An Oversimplification of her Beauty director Terence Nance is in advanced talks to helm Space Jam 2. Wow, this is quite an unexpected move. If you've seen Nance's 2012 film, it's a highly experimental, partially-animated love story that received great reviews when it debuted at Sundance. Doubtful he'll be able to bring any unique changes to the classic Looney Tunes style, but still this is very promising news.
Nance hasn't done much on the big screen lately but he did just a new series, Random Acts of Flyness, on HBO. You can check out the first episode below.