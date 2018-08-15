8/15/2018
Laura Dern To Join Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' With Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, And Saoirse Ronan
As if the cast of Greta Gerwig's Little Women couldn't get any better with Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh, James Norton, and Timothee Chalamet already on board, THR now says Laura Dern is in talks to join them.
The Big Little Lies star's role is unclear at this point. Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel follows sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy who along with their mother live a life of love and tragedy in post-Civil War era Massachusetts. Gerwig, whose previous film Lady Bird earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Director, will also write the screenplay.
Little Women is one of the most adapted works of all-time. A notable version starring Winona Ryder was released in 1994, and a version featuring Lea Thompson is due to hit theaters next month. Gerwig's film likely won't arrive until 2019.
Dern will be seen next in TIFF closing night film Jeremiah Terminator Leroy opposite Kristen Stewart.