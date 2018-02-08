8/02/2018
Lakeith Stanfield Is Legendary's 'Prince Of Cats'
Sorry to Bother You and Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield as feline royalty? Yes, please! Huh? Oh...sorry, Prince of Cats won't feature any of that, as amazing as that might have been. Fortunately, the film is an adaptation of Ron Wimberly's terrific graphic novel, one of the most successful attempts at making Shakespeare cool.
An '80s hip-hop take on Romeo & Juliet set in Brooklyn, the story is actually centered on Juliet's cousin, Tybault, who was actually described in the original text as a "Prince of Cats". Stanfield will get to let out any violent urges as the title character,with Selwyn Sefyu Hinds adapting the script. Hinds, a former editor-in-chief at The Source, most recently edited HBO's post-apocalyptic drama Who Fears Death.
Legendary won a fierce bidding war for the Prince of Cats rights, and now let's hope they find the perfect director to fit with the material.