Lakeith Stanfield Is Legendary's 'Prince Of Cats'

and's Lakeith Stanfield as feline royalty? Yes, please! Huh? Oh...sorry,won't feature any of that, as amazing as that might have been. Fortunately, the film is an adaptation of Ron Wimberly's terrific graphic novel, one of the most successful attempts at making Shakespeare cool.An '80s hip-hop take onset in Brooklyn, the story is actually centered on Juliet's cousin, Tybault, who was actually described in the original text as a "Prince of Cats". Stanfield will get to let out any violent urges as the title character,with Selwyn Sefyu Hinds adapting the script. Hinds, a former editor-in-chief at The Source, most recently edited HBO's post-apocalyptic dramaLegendary won a fierce bidding war for therights, and now let's hope they find the perfect director to fit with the material.