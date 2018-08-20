Kevin Spacey's 'Billionaire Boys Club' Just Had An Embarrassing Debut Weekend









We posted about the richie rich drama Billionaire Boys Club a while back, and how it was wild that a Spacey movie could still be released after his fall from grace over sexual assault allegations. Well, there's probably more money in your bank account than the film made at the box office last weekened. At 11 random theaters it earned just $618, kicked off by a "whopping" $126 on its first day. So it trended upwards, at least? I guess Scott was right to kick Spacey's ass out of his movie. That's about a $56 per site average, so we can assume there were no big parties setting their schedule to this one.





Suffice it to say, those were some cavernous theaters who dared to show this thing, although from what I hear the movie is actually quite good. It's based on a true story of some wealthy L.A. kids in 1980s who got rich off a Ponzi scheme they cooked up. Taron Egerton, Ansel Elgort, Jeremy Irvine, Suki Waterhouse, and Emma Roberts are in the cast with Spacey in a supporting role as an investor they get into some trouble with. So it's not like the film was without star power.





To be fair, it's been out on VOD for a month, and it played like a movie that's been available to watch from your couch for over a month.

Kevin Spacey used to be the man, winning Oscars forand, getting the rare opportunity to play Lex Luthor, and basically getting any role he wanted because he was just that damn good. It was only a year ago he still had his role on, a hit film in, anda potential awards-worthy part in Ridley Scott's. Now, a movie with Spacey in it earns a record-breaking low of just $618. It's just damned sad and humiliating.