John Lithow To Play Fox News' Roger Ailes In Jay Roach's Star-Studded Ensemble

There are dueling projects about Fox News and the culture of sexual harrassment and misconduct fostered by founder Roger Ailes. Russell Crowe has been set to play Ailes in the Showtime limited series The Loudest Voice in the Room, and while he's obviously a huge name I'm looking forward to the upcoming movie by Jay Roach (The Big Short) which has just landed John Lithgow for the same role.
THR reports the busy John Lithgow has joined Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie in the untitled ensemble. He'll play the disgraced media mogul in a film that looks at the women who had to put up with the toxic environment over at Fox News. Ailes was forced to resign in 2016 and died a year later. Theron will play former host now NBC star Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman is Gretchen Carlson, and Robbie an unnamed associate producer. Expect to see other familiar characters in the film such as Bill O'Reilly, Greta Van Susteran, and Sean Hannity. Roach, who has directed multiple films of a political nature such as Game Change, Recount, and Trumbo, will be behind the camera and work from a script by The Big Short writer Charles Randolph.
It's possible this cast gets even better, too. Collider's Jeff Sneider, who admits to being off when it come to scooping this film, says Oscar-winning I,Tonya star Allison Janney is up for a role, as well as SNL vet Kate McKinnon.
Next up for Lithgow is his role in the upcoming Pet Semetary remake. He also has Late Night, the talk show comedy with Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling.
Hearing offers are out to Allison Janney & Kate McKinnon on the Fox News/Roger Ailes movie. Janney offered role of Ailes' attorney.