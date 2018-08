Jessica Chastin Recruits 'The Help' Director Tate Taylor For Action Flick 'Eve'

When Jessica Chastain set into motion plans to produce and star in the action film, she couldn't have known the hiring of director Matthew Newton would lead to so much trouble. But it did; past allegations of domestic abuse surfaced against Newton and he left the project in short order. Now Chastain is turning to an old friend to fill in the void; Tate Taylor, her director onTaylor has come aboard to direct, which we still know precious little about except it will be character driven and have Chastain in the title role. The script was also penned by Newton but one has to think Taylor, who typically writes the movies he directs, will take a crack at it. He previously worked with Chastain on her hit film,, and has since gone on to continued success withandTaylor and Chastain will then reteam on, which is presumably a biopic about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. [ THR