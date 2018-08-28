'Hell Fest' Red Band Trailer: A Haunted Theme Park Turns Into A Nightmarish Bloodbath

Contradiction Alert: I don't really dig horror movies, but I'm a fan of haunted houses and especially haunted attractions. So what does that mean for, the new horror film set a creepy amusement park that turns into a bloodbath? I don't know, but the new red band trailer has me wanting to pull up a seat and find out.The biggest draw for me is the talent behind the camera because I sure don't recognize anybody other thanhimself Tony Todd in front of it. Most attractive of all is co-writer Blair Butler, who video game nerds will remember from her many hosting gigs on G4'sand. She co-wrote the script withwriter Seth M. Sherwood, with Gregor Plotkin ofbehind the camera. Lots of bonafides there, I think.Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on October 28th, just in time for when you return from that haunted cornfield maze on Halloween.