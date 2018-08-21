8/21/2018
Giveaway: Win ROE Passes For 'Searching' Starring John Cho
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win Admit-Two run of engagement (ROE) passes for Searching, the groundbreaking new thriller starring John Cho and Debra Messing. The innovative film won two awards at this year's Sundance Film Festival.
SYNOPSIS: After David Kim (John Cho)’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter’s digital footprints before she disappears forever.
The passes are good at Regal Gallery Place, and are valid from Monday-Thursday beginning September 3rd. If you'd like a chance to win, simply send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with "Searching ROE" in the subject line. Please include your full name and the title of your favorite tech thriller! Winners will be selected on Friday, August 24th and notified by email. Good luck!
Searching opens on August 31st.